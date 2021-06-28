In the face of crisis, more delay

Also, a big protest in DC today.

Emily Atkin
Happy Monday, everyone. I was under the weather this weekend so I’m skipping a full newsletter today. I’ll be back with an original story tomorrow.

In the meantime, here’s a recommended reading list to catch up with news you might have missed over the weekend. Taken together, the stories paint a clear picture of overwhelming climate crisis unfolding across the world, and continued denial and delay by those with the power to stop it.

Also, if you’re in Washington, D.C., there’s a big Sunrise Movement protest happening today at the White House. More details, and the reasons why, in the stories and tweets below.

Stories:

Tweets:

Sunrise Movement 🌅 @sunrisemvmt
As heat waves tear through the West, we've been marching and organizing, trying to fight a climate crises that damages our communities everyday. Where has @POTUS been? Behind closed doors with Republicans. Join us & make sure he can't ignore us anymore: smvmt.org/June-28th Image

June 26th 2021

Ellen Sciales 🌅 @Lnsciales
TODAY: Over 500 Sunrise Movement Activists to Take Escalated Action at White House, Demanding “No Climate, No Deal” on Infrastructure 11am: March from John Marshall Park to Lafayette Square 12pm: Rally at Lafayette Square 1pm: March around White House

June 28th 2021

Bernie Sanders @SenSanders
Let me be clear: There will not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that substantially improves the lives of working families and combats the existential threat of climate change. No reconciliation bill, no deal. We need transformative change NOW.

June 27th 2021

Jane Seymour Fonda @Janefonda
I am sickened and deeply disappointed that President Biden has given the go-ahead to Enbridge Line 3 in Minnesota. This belies his promises on the campaign trail to follow science and stop new fossil fuel development and cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030. Image

June 27th 2021

tara houska ᔖᐳᐌᑴ @zhaabowekwe
Meanwhile, over in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, @GovTimWalz @POTUS are letting Enbridge bulldoze Line 3 tar sands pipeline through drought-parched rivers and wetlands. This is what human beings knowingly destroying ourselves looks like, in real time. #StopLine3 cc: @SecDebHaaland

The Washington Post @washingtonpost

The most severe heat wave that the Pacific Northwest has ever endured is underway. Predicted to be “historic, dangerous, prolonged and unprecedented," according to the National Weather Service, it’s already rewriting the record books. https://t.co/DcAduF1gnx

June 28th 2021

Jeff Goodell @jeffgoodell
Why do buildings fall down? In “The Water Will Come,” I wrote about the dangerous combination in Miami of cheap building, salt water, and lax enforcement of building codes. ImageImage

June 25th 2021

Brian Kahn @blkahn
How does climate change influence heat waves? Just a relatively small increase in the global average temperature tilts the odds toward extreme, record-smashing events like what’s happening now in the Northwest Image

June 27th 2021

Catch of the Day:

Fish is sorry for all the distressing news, but he and his actual owner (my roommate, pictured here) are grateful you take the time to read it.

