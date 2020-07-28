Ignorance is bliss
A huge chunk of voters don't know what to think about Facebook's handling of climate misinformation. That's good for Facebook—and bad for everyone else.
Today’s newsletter features exclusive polling from our friends at Data for Progress, “the think tank for the future of progressivism.” The polling questions came directly from HEATED readers, who said they wanted to know more about the public’s opinion on Facebook and climate misinformation.
