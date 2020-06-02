How to help Black people breathe
Climate-concerned people can make a difference in the fight against racial injustice. Plus, a Q&A with a climate justice activist who protested in Minneapolis.
Nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police continued last night. In D.C., police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into a peaceful protest on Swann Street, kettling them in so they had nowhere to run. Police perpetrated acts of seemingly senseless violence in other cities, too. The Verge has a short list here.