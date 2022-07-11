Hi everyone. Long time no see. This burnout recovery period has been much longer and more difficult than I expected. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that I can’t—and don’t want to—do this job alone anymore. So I’m hiring an enterprise reporter: someone to eventually become a major voice of HEATED alongside me.

The enterprise reporter will not be simply reporting on events. They will be using reporting tools to reveal and explain the forces behind events. Working closely with the editor-in-chief (that’s me!), they will learn how to hone their analytical skills and writing. They will co-write and co-report most of their stories with me at first.

The ideal candidate for this position is an early- to mid-career journalist with a fire in their belly to find, write and report original stories on the climate crisis. They are an out-of-the-box thinker with a passion for revealing injustice and explaining complex issues, and a hunger to build up this strong, active community of readers.

I envision this position as more than just a reporting opportunity. I see it as a chance to help mold the culture of a growing independent, reader-funded climate newsroom. As the first employee of HEATED, the reporter will help me create and implement systems to protect against burnout and compassion fatigue. Together, we’ll start building a newsroom that values its employees as much as its news product.

The reporter position is a full-time job with competitive salary and reimbursements for health benefits. It’s a remote position, though I’m especially looking out for candidates based in Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. so we can meet sometimes, pandemic allowing. If you’re interested, or if you know someone who might be a good fit, click the button below to learn more.

One more thing: If you want to ensure HEATED can fund this new reporter position — and maybe even have enough money to hire a researcher, copy editor, or administrative assistant — you can contribute to our hiring fund.

As you know, HEATED’s paid subscriptions have been paused for the last four months, and will continue to be paused while we get back up and running. Our hiring fund is a way to get some cash flow to make up for the months I had to take away. It also allows people who are already paying subscribers to contribute more to HEATED, should they wish.

This fundraiser isn't just for the reporter position. It's to help get HEATED started on its reporting empire. The more people donate, the more we'll be able to do.

If you’re not able to contribute to the fund, don’t worry. I believe the subscriptions we currently have will be enough to fund this position once we re-activate them. But I also know this economy is dog shit, so I wanted to have a contingency plan.

Also, if you support this mission but cannot contribute to this fundraiser, you can help by spreading the word. Tell your rich uncle to give us some money! He's the one ruining the planet anyway!

Whatever you do, I appreciate you for reading through. I’m excited to be back and staying hydrated with you all. So’s Fish.