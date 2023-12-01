World leaders walk down Al Wasl avenue during day one of COP28 on December 1, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Neville Hopwood/COP28 via Getty Images.

It’s day two of the 28th Conference of the Parties, known as COP28, the world’s most important climate conference—and organizers have released a massive excel spreadsheet containing all the names and workplaces of in-person attendees.

HEATED spent yesterday going through that spreadsheet, and found hundreds of fossil fuel industry representatives who are actively working to delay climate policy at home. More like Conference of the Worst Party Ever!

Alongside highly publicized attendees like King Charles III and Bill Gates, here are just a few of the fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28 who purport to be helping save the world from climate change:

The only reason HEATED was able to find these representatives is because of new transparency rules which require COP attendees to disclose who they work for. Pushed heavily by watchdog groups, these new rules close a loophole that’s been in place since 1995 that allowed fossil fuel lobbyists to participate in U.N. climate summits without disclosing their corporate ties.

But even with these rules, it’s still difficult to piece together a comprehensive picture of the fossil fuel representatives at COP28. The spreadsheet contains more than 97,000 attendees, and fossil fuel companies are not clearly marked, so they must be found manually, making it impossible to get through every one in just one day.

So the names above are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ll be able to provide more accurate numbers next week, but our very rough and vastly underestimated calculations show at least 600 fossil fuel lobbyists at this year’s conference.

And experts like Patrick Galey, who has helped put together tallies of fossil fuel lobbyists at previous COPs as a senior investigator for Kick Big Polluters Out, say they predict that this year will have the most fossil fuel lobbyists ever seen at a COP.

“We believe that they will be coming there in record numbers with a view to trying to take up as much bandwidth as they possibly can,” said Galey. “[They’ll be pushing] any sort of policy suggestion that they can come up with that doesn't result in the world using fewer of their products.”

This is the fundamental conflict of the world’s most important climate conference: the leaders coming together to find solutions to the climate crisis include the same people profiting from the fossil fuels causing it.

More on this next week. In the meantime…

News from the first two days of COP28

