Ron
Thanks so much for this report. Anyone who bothers to examine the details of carbon capture will conclude that it is nothing but a scam promoted by the fossil fuel industry. The technology is not economical at scale. As your article states, the only "successful" carbon capture facilities thus far are those that use the recovered CO2 for oil production. I fear that the rush to produce giant AI centers is going to neuter any honest efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

Frederick Hewett
The oil and gas industry (including pipeline builders) is rushing to monetize the enhanced 45Q incentives for CCS in the OBBBA. In Louisiana, their aggressiveness is creating pushback, even within the GOP. Grassroots groups are springing up to challenge the eminent domain cases that industry has used to secure right-of-ways for pipelines. Injection well sites are all over the map, as fossil giants like Exxon (see Denbury) scramble to build out a durable CCS infrastructure. And what makes it all worse is the dismantling of federal EJ policy and, potentially soon, the gutting of NEPA by the SPEED Act.

