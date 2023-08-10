An ad from ConEdison claiming to be part of the clean energy transition. Source: Facebook

If we want to achieve real climate action in the United States, we have to do something about trade associations.

Over the last two decades, trade associations for fossil fuels and other industries have spent billions obstructing climate policy and spreading climate misinformation. They spent $3.4 billion on political activities related to climate change from 2008 to 2018, according to a study released last year.

One of the most obstructionist associations is the American Gas Association. One of two major trade groups for utilities—aka, the companies you pay your electric bill to—AGA is currently fighting climate policy and pushing misinformation throughout the country.

For example: In an effort to prolong the use of methane gas—a major contributor to climate change—AGA is successfully campaigning for laws that prevent governments from moving away from fossil fuels. These so-called “pre-emption” laws “strip cities of basic powers to set greener building codes and help phase out fossil-fuel pollution,” and are now in place in 20 states.

AGA is also attempting to undercut the federal effort to make electrification more affordable for families; launching advertising campaigns that falsely claim no association between gas cooking and asthma; and hiring influencers to promote gas appliances across social media.

All of this has been made possible by the millions in annual membership dues AGA receives from its power utility members—many of which claim to be climate champions themselves.

Why the time is ripe to pressure power utilities

Activists have long considered it a losing battle to try and get power companies to pull their money from AGA for its aggressive climate delay tactics. AGA has been a powerful trade group for decades, and members have said they need the resources and educational materials AGA provides.

Until this week. On Tuesday, WBUR reporter Miriam Wasser broke some major news: for the first time, a major utility company has left AGA because of differences over climate change.

The company is Eversource, the largest gas utility in New England. Eversource, which operates in states with strong climate laws, regularly touts its commitment to decarbonization, and claims to be working toward carbon neutrality by 2030.

Spokesperson Chris McKinnon told Wasser that Eversource left the group last year because they wanted to “redirect costs to more targeted associations and memberships with a focus on decarbonization.” While far from a barn burner, the implication of Eversource’s statement is clear: AGA is not focused on decarbonization.

The impact of Eversource’s departure is even clearer: AGA has lost what is likely hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual membership dues that would have been used for climate obstructionism. (Eversource’s dues have not been made public, but other major utilities pay anywhere from $300,000 to $800,000 per year.)

To be clear, Eversource has a long way to go to become a truly climate-friendly power utility. It’s still pushing methane gas development, and it’s an active member of another trade group opposing electrification.

But pulling money from one of the country’s most climate obstructionist trade groups is a no-brainer for a utility to prove it is engaging in good faith. So we wanted to know: Why are other big, self-proclaimed climate-friendly utilities still members of AGA? And given Eversource’s departure, will they consider leaving too?

Here’s who we reached out, why we reached out, and what they said.

Con Edison

As New York’s largest power utility, Con Edison has pledged to be a good-faith partner to the state’s ambitious climate goals. “Climate change, I think, calls for them,” Con Edison CEO Tim Cawley recently told City and State. “We are really supportive of helping the state achieve these goals.”

Con Edison has also publicly pledged to move away from fossil fuels. Its Clean Energy Commitment promises the “advancing electrification of heating and transportation, and aggressively transitioning away from fossil fuels to a net-zero economy by 2050.”

In an email to HEATED, ConEd spokesperson Jamie McShane reiterated that promise to “transition away from fossil fuels and toward heating buildings with electricity that will increasingly come from renewables.”

However, McShane also confirmed the utility is still a member of AGA—which ConEd pays upward of $800,000 in dues to every year. McShane did not express disagreement with any of AGA’s political activities.

McShane also said that ConEd “reevaluates its participation” in membership organizations “on an ongoing basis.”

ConEd paid The New York Times for a sponsored article celebrating their contributions to clean energy.

National Grid

One of the largest utility companies in the Northeast, National Grid has called climate change “the greatest challenge facing the world, our country, and our region.”

Not only has the utility, which serves more than 20 million customers across Massachusetts and New York, committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050—it has also committed to completely abandoning traditional methane gas by 2050.

National Grid also seems to understand the importance of walking the talk politically. Earlier this summer, the utility committed to conducting a review of its lobbying activities, including “the membership of all our trade associations and their alignment with our decarbonization targets.”

But National Grid still appears to be a member of AGA. It paid $385,000 in membership dues in 2022, according to WBUR.

National Grid did not respond to HEATED’s questions.

PG&E

PG&E provides gas and electric service to approximately 16 million people across California, and publicly portrays itself as a climate leader.

“Sustainability and climate action have long been core parts of PG&E's DNA,” says the utility’s website.

Pattie Poppe, PG&E’s CEO, spoke strongly about the company’s climate efforts in its Climate Strategy Report last year. “California is not just on the front line for taking action on climate change, we're also at the front line of its destructive effects,” she said.

“We need to put that climate machine in reverse and begin undoing the damage.”

But PG&E is actively contributing to the damage: it pays more than $800,000 a year in dues to AGA. It doesn’t appear they intend to stop, or demand changes from the trade group, either.

The utility did not respond to HEATED’s questions.

Xcel Energy

A major utility operating across 8 states, Xcel made history in 2019 by becoming the first large utility to commit to 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050, and 80 percent carbon-free by 2030.

In 2021, it extended that net zero by 2050 promise to its methane gas operations, becoming “one of the first major American utilities to include in its net-zero target emissions from the natural gas it sells to customers,” according to Xcel.

But Xcel’s historic climate promises don’t extend to anti-climate policy lobbying. Every year, Xcel pays upwards of $500,000 in dues to AGA.

And if Xcel’s lack of response to HEATED is any indication, it doesn’t appear they disagree with AGA’s political activities.

