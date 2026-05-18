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Lisa
3d

I teach sustainable fashion as part of a sustainable business course and you've hit the nail on the head here with the paradox of selling more and the green imperative of selling less. I find degrowth a useful model here: reduce planet-harming sectors as much as possible (fast fashion), decommodify as well (more self-made clothes, swaps), reuse what's there (secondhand), and make sure that the new stuff produced doesn't harm the planet or exploit humans or animals and lasts as long as possible (slow fashion). This post made me a subscriber!

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3d

"And that’s the contradiction every 'sustainable' fashion brand eventually runs into: To actually be good for the planet, it must discourage overconsumption. But to survive, it usually has to encourage it."

Noting this contradiction full well, is there a model by which a "sustainable" fashion brand *could* exist without compromising on that dimension? It feels like either you stay small, violate that premise, or go big and eventually fold. It sounds silly to ask, but is there a sustainably sustainable solution?

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