Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia celebrates winning gold during the Women's 100 meter final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

I’ve loved many things about this year’s Olympics. The gymnasts’ comradery. The table tennis players’ intensity. The constant hyper-excited yelling of that one NBC swimming commentator.

I’ve especially loved watching Saint Lucia celebrate its first-ever Olympic medal. After Saint Lucian sprinter Julian Alfred unexpectedly bested U.S. favorite Sha’Charri Richardson in the women’s 100 meter final on Saturday, multiple videos of rejoicing Saint Lucians went viral—thrusting the tiny Caribbean island nation of less than 200,000 people into the global spotlight.

Alfred’s win and her country’s celebration has more people searching Saint Lucia than ever before, according to Google Trends. That means thousands of people are now learning about the West Indies island and what makes it special—from its vibrant, coral-rich waters to its creole vernacular to its much-visited sulphurous “drive-in volcano.”

But what these tourism-focused searches almost always neglect to mention is that the future of Saint Lucia is highly threatened by climate change—and the country can’t do much about it on its own. For Saint Lucia’s ecological and economic future to be truly secured for future generations of athletes and enthusiastic spectators, it needs help and attention from other, higher-polluting nations that are causing their problems—many of the nations Alfred beat in the Olympics this weekend.

This is something Saint Lucia’s president, Philip J. Pierre, speaks about frequently. “We still are constrained by some elements that are beyond our control,” he said just last week, reflecting on the anniversary of slavery emancipation in Britain, which formerly colonized Saint Lucia. “And one of these elements is climate change.”

Indeed, though Saint Lucia’s own contribution to climate change is incredibly small, it faces extraordinary threats from worsening sea level rise, coral bleaching, hurricanes and extreme heat—all caused primarily by the fossil fuel emissions of developed countries. If these countries don’t ramp down their emissions quickly, the island is expected to lose 24.5 percent of its GDP by 2050 and 49.1 percent by 2100, according to the country’s National Adaptation Plan. And that’s a fairly conservative estimate.

Being dependent on other nations’ actions for survival is a source of immense frustration for Pierre. “Developed countries do not treat the climate challenges facing developing countries with the urgency and importance they deserve,” he said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly last year. “These challenges not only negatively impact our economic growth, but threaten our very existence.”

The need for attention and action from other countries is captured well in a short 2016 documentary on Saint Lucia funded by the United Nations.

“Today, it appears deceptively calm, the picture-perfect Caribbean setting that is our invitation for thousands of tourists every year,” the documentary’s narrator says. “[But] far away from our shores, industrialization has created manufacturing capitals, spewing greenhouse gases and deforested tracts of land which destroy our futures for the greed of now.”

”The biggest threat to our survival is not human terrorism, but a more insidious environmental terrorism, perpetuated by one group or another in search of growth with no limits—an impossibility,” the documentary concludes. “This is a matter of life and death; it is a plea to the global community for help.” Remembering Saint Lucia after the Olympics are over is an easy way to begin.

