Coming soon: HEATED

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but climate change is not your fault. If I’ve learned one thing in the last six years reporting on this mind-blowing threat to humanity, it’s that our present crisis is mostly the result of greed, selfishness, short-sightedness, and apathy on the part of people and institutions with power.

And honestly, that really pisses me off. So I’m launching a newsletter called HEATED, to expose and explain the forces behind past and present inaction on the most existential threat of our time.

If you sign up, you’ll get original reporting and analysis on the climate crisis at the top of your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday. I believe that’s where news on this emergency deserves to be: the top of your inbox, every morning. And I believe that news should arm you with the knowledge you need to effectively fight this crisis, by naming and shaming the men (and let’s be honest, they’re mostly men) responsible.

I also believe we should probably have a little fun while we’re fighting. So there will be some fun things, too. Maybe drag queens? IDK. TBD.

Anyway, we start on September 9. Hope to see you there.