Big Oil needs the police
Aggressive law enforcement is key to the fossil fuel industry's strategy of stopping the climate movement, which increasingly pushes civil disobedience.
Here’s a fun game. Go to Getty Images, and search the words “climate,” “protest,” and “arrest.” Look through the 29 pages of photos of activists getting arrested in service of the climate movement.
Stop when you see a Black person.
I stopped after 10 pages—not because I found a Black climate protester, but because that was enough to show me that climate …