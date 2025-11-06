HEATED

HEATED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Herb's avatar
Herb
2h

This expose is one of the most important articles you’ve published Emily. Bari Weiss is a very dangerous character precisely because as you say she claims to represent courageous and unorthodox ideas but a close read will see that she almost never criticizes the horror of what Donald Trump and his minions are doing to this country.

The article that the Press published by Zion Light on XR would be better appreciated if it were paired with an article refuting many of her conclusions particularly about Roger Hallam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
2h

Those of us who stay up to speed on global warming all know where this is coming from. The drive to put money in someone's pocket instead of telling the truth. Follow the money. I am constantly repeating this because that is what is driving all of this B.S. Meanwhile, some of the world's leading climate researchers are screaming into the void that what we used to know about the climate warming acceleration is now out of date. 3C will likely be upon us by 2050 now, or sooner. By 2075, my grandchildren will be trying to find shelter (if they're still alive) from 4C, which is existential for most life on the planet. But you can't tell these short-sighted power hungry humans that. For them, it's all about how much money someone will pay them today to say something, anything that is in vogue right now. And in the Trump regime, fossil fuel promotion is the vogue topic worth a lot of money to these people, until it isn't and they move on to something else that's controversial that will make them more money. Getting rich is all that matters now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emily Atkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture