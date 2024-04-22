Screenshot: MSNBC

Last week, HEATED reported that Al Sharpton used his annual National Action Network (NAN) civil rights convention to spread fossil fuel industry propaganda to Black communities.

HEATED reported that Sharpton personally introduced a panel titled “Affordable energy is a civil rights issue,” during which four paid gas industry spokespeople falsely told attendees that methane gas is a “clean” fuel; that a net-zero future is primarily being pushed by rich people; and that access to methane should be seen as a civil rights issue.



Our article featured reaction from several climate justice activists—including former EPA environmental justice chief Mustafa Santiago Ali—who strongly pushed back against the panelists’ claims.

Sharpton never responded to our request for comment. A few days later, however, he appeared to respond in an indirect way: He invited Ali to come on his show.

Screenshot: MSNBC

The interview aired on Politics Nation, Sharpton’s MSNBC program, on Sunday. Sharpton kicked off the segment by noting the upcoming Earth Day, and the dangers Black communities disproportionately face from climate change.



After Sharpton introduced Ali and Wawa Gatheru, the founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, he asked Ali to explain why Black Americans are more likely to express concern about air pollution than other racial groups.

In response, Ali directly told Sharpton many of the same things he told HEATED last week: namely, that the fossil fuel industry directly puts Black lives in danger:

We've got over 350,000 people who are dying prematurely from the burning of fossil fuels. We got more people dying from air pollution that are dying from car crashes. More people are dying from air pollution that are dying from overdoses of drugs. Even though that number goes up, we got more people dying from air pollution than are actually dying from gun violence. …

Sharpton also asked Ali if the Biden Administration was doing enough to protect communities of color from climate change, and Ali responded with a similar critique that he made about Sharpton’s panel guests last week.

He said that real justice-oriented climate solutions don’t just focus on protecting communities of color from danger; they focus on allowing communities to thrive in spite of it. (In our article, Ali said that the gas industry fearmongers about affordability to keep Black communities stuck in a survival mindset, while justice activists are trying to push a vision of thriving.)



“We've got to change the survival paradigm that we often operate,” Ali said. “We need a thriving paradigm.”



Then, Sharpton did something interesting: He claimed that he had just held a civil rights convention where “we had people from all sides of this discussing this.” He noted that EPA Administrator Michael Regan spoke. He did not mention that the gas industry had, too:

You know, I just held my National Action Network convention two weeks ago, and we had people from all sides of this discussing this in several workshops … And we were fortunate enough to also have EPA Administrator Michael Regan join us. I mention that because I've watched our younger activists at NAN and elsewhere take charge of this issue, and demand that legacy civil rights organizations do the same.

This would have been the perfect opportunity to address Ali’s criticisms of his gas industry workshop. But instead, Sharpton pivoted back to Gatheru, and asked her to give a quick wrap-up answer about the connection between civil rights and climate change.



Gatheru said they go “hand in hand”—and they do. But the neat question and answer disguises a much messier reality. As civil rights activists mobilize around the injustice of climate change, the fossil fuel industry is mobilizing too, claiming to be marching for the same cause. So is it right to trust them? To give them a platform? And if so, why do they deserve that trust and access? We’d love to see Al Sharpton ask and answer these questions on his program. Until next time.

An Earth Day poem by Mustafa Santiago Ali

Reposted with permission

Extinction Rebellion's Green Brigade march during The Big One For Biodiversity March. Photo by Loredana Sangiuliano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

“What Is Earth Day to the Forgotten?”



To you who gather, clad in hopeful green,

Hands cupped around the flicker of today,

Earth Day to you might be a spirited scene,

A chance to change, or at least to say.

But what is Earth Day to the shadowed places,

To the lungs that breathe the factories’ sighs?

To those whose rivers run with toxic traces,

Underneath your clear, forgiving skies?

Earth Day, to the most vulnerable, is irony—

A token passed in games they cannot play.

You speak of green, yet their reality

Is the gray of dust, the mire of decay.

To the most polluted, Earth Day whispers cruel jokes,

Where trees once stood, now only stumps remain.

You pledge to plant anew, but the land invokes

The old trees’ pain, forgotten in your gain.

And to the sacrificed, what does this day declare?

A promise, thin as air, that shudders in the wind,

Of rights that vanish like smoke, leaving bare

The truth of how deeply your progress has sinned.

To the original ones, keepers of the covenant with nature,

Who understand that every day is Earth's,

Your rituals of respect paint a vivid picture—

Of balance, that no policy can rehearse.

America, oh land of freedom, land of might,

Your festivities of Earth ring somewhat hollow.

When freedom means some must fight

To breathe, to drink, to live, to follow.

For beneath your banners, stark disparities;

A nation, proud and free, yet comfortably numb

To those who suffer environmental calamities,

Invisible in classrooms, in outcomes, in sums.

Earth Day to them? A reminder of neglect,

Of battles fought against an unseen hand,

That writes policies with a disconnect,

Between the lived, the suffered, and the planned.

So today, as you don your Earth Day best,

Remember the forgotten, the hurt, the strained.

Their Earth Day is a test,

Of whether your words will finally be sustained.

To you, I say: let not this day be just a gesture,

But a commitment, firm, to undo the wrong,

To those who bear the cost of your venture,

Make this Earth Day where they truly belong.

