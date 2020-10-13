All We Can Save book club: Week 2

Hey everyone! Today’s the second official day of HEATED’s book club partnership with All We Can Save, an anthology of female climate wisdom edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson.

I hope your discussion “circles” are going well. (If you don’t know what I’m talking about when I say “circles,” you can find more about those here). If you’re not in a circle, don’t fret—the discussion questions I send around each week are totally fine to ponder alone, or you can share your thoughts in the comments.

If you’d like to sign up to lead a circle—or if you’re already a circle leader and would like more to receive supplementary materials directly from Ayana and Katharine—click here.

The section we’re focusing on this week is “Root.”

A call, a welcoming, a place to ground

The foundation of Indigenous wisdom

And the wisdom of Earth’s living systems

Interconnection, emergence, justice, regeneration

The section art for “Root.” Illustration by Madeleine Jubilee Saito

This section features essays from badass climate women like Naomi Klein, Kate Marvel, Xiye Bastida, and Sherri Mitchell. You can learn more about them and all the section’s authors in the supplementary materials section below.

As you guys know, I’m trying to be a bit off the grid this week, so I’ll just share the discussion format/questions and additional materials for this section and be out. Have a great Tuesday!

How to structure this week’s discussion

OPENING

Read 1 poem or quote from this section to open.

CHECK-IN

Share your name + 3 nouns that describe who you are. (Circle leader should go first and model this).

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

Do you feel welcome in the climate movement? What, if anything, has kept you on the sidelines? What foundational wisdom in this section feels vital for this time of transformation? If we are at a crossroads of peril and promise, where do you see possibility alive and growing?

CLOSING

Read 1 poem or quote from this section to close.

Additional reading/listening/watching materials for “Root”

Xiye Bastida

Janine Benyus

Ellen Bass

Sherri Mitchell

Kate Marvel

Lynna Odel

adrienne maree brown

Naomi Klein

