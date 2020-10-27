Abolish the tree-hugger (full interview)
It's time to redefine what an "environmentalist" is, argues Heather McTeer Toney. Plus, week 4 book club information!
I didn’t always consider myself a feminist. When I was in high school, I thought feminists were just ladies who hated dudes, and I didn’t think that was very fair. It wasn’t until college that I learned “feminism” just meant “gender equality”—and then I realized I was very feminist. I am embarrassed to admit this secret. But I also know I am not alone.
…