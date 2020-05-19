A party for the planet(’s destruction)
A powerful anti-climate group spent thousands to promote Michael Moore's climate documentary on Facebook this week.
Hey everyone! You know how I have a research assistant, who I make do terrible-sounding things I don’t want to do, like listen to investor calls with oil companies?
Well, yesterday, Chris made the mistake of alerting me to a Facebook watch party for Michael Moore’s long-ass YouTube video about climate change, Planet of the Humans. You may remember this d…