A few days ago, I was watching the sun rise at the peak of Padar Island in Indonesia. Tonight, I’m watching the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris—which has massive stakes for places like this.

Tonight’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has massive ecological and existential stakes.

A whopping 30 percent of Americans say tonight’s televised showdown will help them determine who to vote for in November. And their choice will help determine whether 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions get released into the atmosphere over the next six years—an amount equating to $900 billion in global climate damages.

That's why, despite some pretty severe jet lag, I'll be watching—and reacting/chatting live with subscribers starting at 8:45 p.m. Eastern time.

If you'll also be watching, and if you'd like a place to hang out that's full of people who care about the climate crisis, please join me!

If you're not planning on watching the debate tonight, don't fret. Arielle and I will send out a climate-focused re-cap and analysis for you as quickly as we can.



