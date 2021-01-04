A few short updates

Good morning y’all! It’s the first newsletter of 2021, and the first issue back after a two-week holiday hiatus. I hope you were able to take some time to decompress and reflect. I don’t know about you, but I really needed the break.

I think the near-constant isolation and uncertainty of 2020 was more stressful than I realized. Because as soon as I allowed myself to unplug for a little while, I really, really unplugged. Over the last two weeks, I barely checked Twitter and checked e-mail even less. I could probably count on my fingers the number of times I opened my computer. It was awesome. I loved it. I’m ready to be back.

That being said, two weeks of being unplugged means that uh, some shit has piled up that I’m digging my way out of! So today’s newsletter is just a couple brief but relevant updates.

I’ll be back with a full story tomorrow—which, by the way, just so happens to be Election Day in Georgia. The outcome of the two U.S. Senate run-off elections there will determine whether President-elect Joe Biden has a shot in hell at implementing his ambitious climate policy agenda. So if you’re looking for something productive to do today, why not make sure your friends who live there have a plan to vote? The planet’s future is on the ballot, after all.

Updates from the break:

OK, that’s all for today—thanks for reading HEATED! If you’d like to share this piece as a web page, click the button below.

