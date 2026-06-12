HEATED

HEATED

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Zan Dubin's avatar
Zan Dubin
14h

Shameless happy dance at my first hit in Heated! But I ain't selling a thing except a climate protest! Join us to tell FIFA and other sportswashers to drop sponsors like Saudi Aramco--the world's largest oil behemoth. We'll be making peaceful noise at at least 9 World Cup and other stadiums advertising for fossil fuels. Sign up here! https://tinyurl.com/3wa6fh44

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Evan Dotas's avatar
Evan Dotas
14h

Any idea how much water is used to keep the pitches fresh, or how many host cities are facing drought conditions? My friend group is pretty optimistic so gotta put in the extra work to bring them down

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