All the times Keystone XL was inevitable

Former President Barack Obama arrives at the southern site of the Keystone XL pipeline on March 22, 2012 in Cushing, Oklahoma. Source: Getty Images.

I couldn’t let another week come to a close without doing something about the final cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.



I wrote my first article about the tar sands oil project in 2014. Later that year, I travelled to Alberta, Canada to see the mining pits for myself, and meet one of the indigenous communities affected by the high-polluting oil’s production.

Needless to say, it’s been a long road since then. And there have already been a ton of great retrospectives written on the decade-long battle and what it means. So I’m not going to try to outdo them.

Instead, I’m just going to provide this list of all the examples I could find where Very Important People and Institutions said this project was “inevitable,” a “no-brainer,” a “done deal,” or otherwise definitely, absolutely, very likely getting built.

I hope you get as much joy out of reading it as I did from making it.

Selected quotes about Keystone XL, in chronological order

“I think its eventual approval under the right circumstances is inevitable.”

-Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, September 2014.

“The Keystone pipeline is a no-brainer.”

-Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush, February 2015.

“[It’s'] a no-brainer.”

-Former Alaska Gov. and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, February 2015.

“When the logic of something is overwhelming in an environmental, economic and energy security sense, its adoption is inevitable.”

- Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, September 2015.

“The bottom line: Keystone, they are finished.”

-Former President Donald Trump, March 2017

And just a few headlines, for fun

“Insiders: Obama will approve Keystone XL pipeline this year”

- National Journal headline, October 2011.

“Keystone XL likely getting built”

- UPI headline, January 2012.

“Despite concerns from green groups, the Keystone XL Pipeline saga will likely end in approval”

-U.S. News headline, April 2013

“Done deal: Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline.”

-KOTA TV headline, March 2017.

That’s it. That’s all I got. Have a fantastic weekend.

The journalism you just consumed is 100 percent independent and funded by readers. You can help support it—and grow HEATED’s ability to hold the powerful accountable—with a paid subscription.

If the cost of this newsletter ($8/month or $75/year) would create a financial burden, please stay on the free list! But, if you can afford it, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Catch of the Day:

It is inevitable that there will be a picture of Fish at the bottom of this newsletter. Including his cute face in here each day is a no-brainer.

OK, that’s all for today—thanks for reading HEATED! If you’d like to share this piece as a web page, click the button below.

Share

If you’re a paid subscriber and would like to post a comment, click the “Leave a comment” button:

Leave a comment

Stay hydrated, eat plants, break a sweat, and have a great day!